More than 130 Remanded Over Possession of Narcotics

23 Sep 2019, 18:51 Comments 152 Views Human rights Court Report
The Accused Persons Appearing in Rubaga Magistrates Court

Prosecution told court that on September 18th, 2019 while at Mabito in Nateete in Rubaga Division, the accused persons including 70 women and 65 men were found with smashed and rolled sticks of marijuana ranging from 18 to 40 without lawful excuse.

 

