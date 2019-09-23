In short
Prosecution told court that on September 18th, 2019 while at Mabito in Nateete in Rubaga Division, the accused persons including 70 women and 65 men were found with smashed and rolled sticks of marijuana ranging from 18 to 40 without lawful excuse.
More than 130 Remanded Over Possession of Narcotics
In short
