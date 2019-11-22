In short
The latest individual had visited three separate health care centres in the Oicha area before being detected. According to WHO, the death can be linked to health zones in Kalunguta, Mandima, Mabalako and Beni, in addition to Oicha. But his body was reportedly manipulated by community members who were not aware that he succumbed to Ebola,
More than 200 Contacts Spotted in New Ebola Transmission Chain
