More Than 200 Mukono Residents Face Eviction from Their Homes

In short
The contested land measures about 100 acres. Some of the residents, who claim to have occupied the contested land for the more than 50 years, say Kabagambe showed with armed police officers and asked them to vacate the land or risk forceful eviction.
More Than 200 Mukono Residents Face Eviction from Their Homes15 Aug 2019, 12:34 Comments 135 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Security Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: BLB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.