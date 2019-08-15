Kimbowa Ivan
More Than 200 Mukono Residents Face Eviction from Their Homes

15 Aug 2019 Mukono, Uganda
Mukono RDC Fred Bamwine who is accused of conniving with land grabbers.

The contested land measures about 100 acres. Some of the residents, who claim to have occupied the contested land for the more than 50 years, say Kabagambe showed with armed police officers and asked them to vacate the land or risk forceful eviction.

 

