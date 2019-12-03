In short
Gerald Fungo, the chairman of Bumasa Village says that a number of people are still buried in the soggy ground, and can hardly be accessed due to the shortage of personnel and equipment. The tragedy follows a heavy downpour that lasted up to five hours, on Tuesday.
More than 30 People Feared Dead in Fresh Bududa Mudslide Top story3 Dec 2019, 17:29 Comments 321 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Environment Updates
