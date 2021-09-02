More Than 4 billion People Still Lack Any Social Protection, ILO Report Finds

In short
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed and exacerbated the social protection gap between countries with high and low income levels.
More Than 4 billion People Still Lack Any Social Protection, ILO Report Finds2 Sep 2021, 10:10 Comments 66 Views Politics Parliament Health Updates
Vendors at Nakasero Market in Kampala. Some of the market venders were forced to sleep in markets in order to safefguard there jobs. Many in the informal sector lost jobs too
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 and jobs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.