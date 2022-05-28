Dennis Kasule Ssebunya
22:39

Supermarkets Refuse to Remit Billions to URA

28 May 2022, 22:32 Comments 164 Views Human rights Crime Court Updates

In short
Documents from URA show that up to 4 people have been arrested for enabling businesses not to remit this money. Of the four, one was convicted to 3 years in prison, two asked for a plea bargain in court and the other is also in court. So far 12 billion has been recovered and another nine billion have also been identified.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.