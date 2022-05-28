In short
Documents from URA show that up to 4 people have been arrested for enabling businesses not to remit this money. Of the four, one was convicted to 3 years in prison, two asked for a plea bargain in court and the other is also in court. So far 12 billion has been recovered and another nine billion have also been identified.
Supermarkets Refuse to Remit Billions to URA
