More than 400 Patients Benefit from Hoima Surgical Camp

In short
The free surgical camp that started on Tuesday last ended on Sunday evening attracted more than 2000 patients from Bunyoro and other parts of the country. Surgeons conducted operations on complications such as Hernia, Goiter, Thyroid, Body swellings and those with Elective surgical conditions.
More than 400 Patients Benefit from Hoima Surgical Camp3 Sep 2018, 19:31 Comments 112 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Analysis
Some of the stranded pateinets who have been left out during the free surgical camp at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.
