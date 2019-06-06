In short
Bududa District Chairperson Wilson Watila who said that many of those affected were left hopeless, with no shelter, no clothing, no food and no household items. He said that the disaster committee has recommended that those without relatives be hosted in nearby mosques, churches and schools.
More than 400 People Stranded in Bududa
