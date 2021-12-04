More than 60 ADF Members Surrender to Uganda-DRC Joint Forces

In short
The UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu says more than 16 fighters from the ADF have surrendered following intense military assault on their bases and others surrendered to benefit from the government amnesty.
More than 60 ADF Members Surrender to Uganda-DRC Joint Forces4 Dec 2021, 12:24 Comments 86 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
Recently in Goma, demonstrators attacked the MONUC team throwing stones at vehicles and destroying UN property accusing the organisation of failing to protect them.
In short
Tagged with: ADF Rebels UPDF in Congo
Mentioned: ADF Rebels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.