Armed DRC Soldiers Invade Lake Albert Again

In short
In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Armed Congolese soldiers raided the lake Albert waters taking off with five boat Engines, four boats fishing nets and fish near Kaiso and Kyehoro landing site in Kabwoya and Buseruka sub-counties in Hoima district.
Armed DRC Soldiers Invade Lake Albert Again14 Jun 2018, 20:02 Comments 137 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Analysis
In short
