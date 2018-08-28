Alex Otto
More Women Planting Trees in Uganda–Center for Forestry Research

Esther Mwangi, the Principle Scientist of the Nairobi based CIFOR, says women in Rakia, Masaka and Mpigi districts are contributing greatly in tree planting and restoring the degraded environment resulting from illegal logging and farming.

 

Tagged with: global landscape forum afri100 tree tree planting gender and land man gender equality african country forest land floor hectare woman
Mentioned: new partnership for african developement centre for international forestry research government of uganda cifor austrian development agency international forestry research esther mwangi rakia masaka mpigi government world agro global landscape forum forest landscape restoration kenya

