Morocco Seeks Uganda’s Support for Its Bid to Host 2025 AFCON

In short
Morocco has not hosted the African Cup of Nations since 1988. But it has to beat competition from its regional rival Algeria to be able to host the prestigious continental competition in 2025. The two countries have strained relations over the disputed Western Sahara region and have since severed diplomatic relations.
Morocco Seeks Uganda’s Support for Its Bid to Host 2025 AFCON6 Dec 2022, 19:09 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.