Edward Eninu
13:25

Moroto Civil Servants Demand Pay Slips

9 Oct 2018, 13:25 Comments 110 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Interview
Nakapiripirit district administration block. Edward Eninu

Nakapiripirit district administration block. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In Nakapiripirit, officers say they last received pay slips in 2016. Jane Asege, a health worker in Nakapiripirit says they are at the mercy of their bosses since they dont know how much money they are supposed to get.

 

Tagged with: pay slips new financial year salary enhancement
Mentioned: moroto district local government nakapiripirit district local government uganda national teachers union ministry of local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.