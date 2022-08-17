Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto Councilors Demand Audit over Suspected Financial Mismanagement

17 Aug 2022 Moroto, Uganda
Moroto municipal officials inspecting works at Mayor's garden

In short
John Gaston Napokol, chairperson works and social services committee of the municipal council says the work done is not worth the money spent and therefore they demand an audit to establish how the funds were utilized.

 

