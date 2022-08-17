Moroto Councilors Demand Audit over Suspected Financial Mismanagement

In short
John Gaston Napokol, chairperson works and social services committee of the municipal council says the work done is not worth the money spent and therefore they demand an audit to establish how the funds were utilized.
Moroto Councilors Demand Audit over Suspected Financial Mismanagement17 Aug 2022, 11:31 Comments 201 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: 48 millions for the project mismanaged councilors demand for an audit moroto municipal council the fencing of mayor's garden
Mentioned: Moroto Municipal Council
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.