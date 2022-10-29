Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto District Council Rejects Vice Chairperson Nomination

29 Oct 2022, 12:19 Comments 88 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Politics Report
Members of the council during their sitting on friday at Moroto district chamber hall

In short
Adero, who has been in the council since 2001 was first nominated by David Koryang the district chairperson in May 2022. However, her nomination was rejected on allegations of lack of academic qualifications, abuse of the office, lack of integrity and personal conduct, among others.

 

