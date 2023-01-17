Moroto District Officials Embark on Massive Back to School Drive

In short
The district officials have started with community sensitisation about the value of education as a way of encouraging parents to take their children to school. The campaign, supported by Welthunger and UNICEF is targeting both parents and children, mainly in remote areas where pastoralism and mining activities take precedence.
Moroto District Officials Embark on Massive Back to School Drive17 Jan 2023, 11:57 Comments 114 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Education Report
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sport
