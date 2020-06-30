Stanley Ebele
23:36

Moroto District Returns UGX 385m for Staff Recruitment

30 Jun 2020, 23:21 Comments 70 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Misc Updates

In short
Moroto district had invited applications from qualified Ugandans in February to fill 16 vacant positions in the district. But before the recruitment process fell through, a lockdown was imposed.

 

