Moroto District Returns UGX 385m for Staff Recruitment

Moroto district had invited applications from qualified Ugandans in February to fill 16 vacant positions in the district. But before the recruitment process fell through, a lockdown was imposed.
Moroto District Returns UGX 385m for Staff Recruitment30 Jun 2020, 23:21 Comments 70 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
