Moroto District Sacks Kotido District Service Commission From Recruiting for Moroto

In short
Although Moroto currently has no fully instituted Commission, Council today suspended the controversial hire of Kotido District Service Commission with immediate effect on grounds that there were vested interests from the district top leadership, who allegedly want the hired commission to perform business according to their interests.
Moroto District Sacks Kotido District Service Commission From Recruiting for Moroto21 Dec 2021, 18:16 Comments 243 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
