Moroto District to Recognise Front-line Health Workers in Cholera Fight

Moroto Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Kumakech Olubo, says the sanctions and rewards committee of the District and Management will recognize the health workers as routine motivation in Public Service.
Moroto District to Recognise Front-line Health Workers in Cholera Fight29 Jun 2020, 15:07 Comments 97 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Health Updates
Mentioned: moroto district local government
