Stanley Ebele
15:15

Moroto District to Recognise Front-line Health Workers in Cholera Fight

29 Jun 2020, 15:07 Comments 97 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Health Updates

In short
Moroto Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Kumakech Olubo, says the sanctions and rewards committee of the District and Management will recognize the health workers as routine motivation in Public Service.

 

