Moroto District to Restrict Tests in Candidates Classes

In short
Under the initial approach, teachers concentrated on furnishing candidates with tests throughout the year, with candidates sitting up to four sets of examinations every week. However, this implied that they were not able to complete the syllabus as required.
Moroto District to Restrict Tests in Candidates Classes17 Feb 2019, 13:28 Comments 118 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: kasimeri primary school okello abedism headteacher kasimeri ps examination approach primary leaving examination universal primary education
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.