Godfrey Eyoku
22:50

Moroto Fire Victims Cry for Help

12 Jan 2023, 22:45 Comments 79 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Environment Report
Grass thatched houses which were all burnt to ashes.

Grass thatched houses which were all burnt to ashes.

In short
Lucy Lotyang, a mother of seven children who are currently spending cold nights under the tree with her children appealed to the government and well-wishers to avail them with aid to help her to rebuild their house.

 

Tagged with: Nachele village fire out break houses burnt residents stranded
Mentioned: Moroto District Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.