Moroto High School Students Boycott Lessons

The students are contesting the absence of teachers, dilapidated school structures and food that they describe as bitter stuff. They are now demanding that the current headteacher of the school, Fr John Bosco Kutegena be transferred for running down the school.
Moroto High School Students Boycott Lessons15 Feb 2019, 15:32 Comments 101 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Updates
