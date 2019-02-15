Edward Eninu
Moroto High School Students Boycott Lessons

15 Feb 2019, 15:32 Comments 101 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Updates

The students are contesting the absence of teachers, dilapidated school structures and food that they describe as bitter stuff. They are now demanding that the current headteacher of the school, Fr John Bosco Kutegena be transferred for running down the school.

 

