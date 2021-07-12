Moroto Hospital Director Calls for Infrastructure Overhaul

In short
According to Dr. Watmon, they need a new intensive care unit, saying that they have tried to improvise by setting up beds and ventilators in substandard buildings.
Moroto Hospital Director Calls for Infrastructure Overhaul12 Jul 2021, 16:58 Comments 158 Views Moroto, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Moroto Hospital structures Parliament taskforce moroto regional referral hospital staff accommodation staff shortage
Mentioned: Moroto Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.