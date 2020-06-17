Olive Nakatudde
10:29

Moroto Hospital Officials Grilled Over UGX 603m Irregular Expenditure

17 Jun 2020, 10:23 Comments 134 Views Parliament Report
Patients walking out at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital OPD. Edward Eninu

In short
Auditor General John Muwanga noted 159.87 million charged on wrong budget lines in the accounts, creating a mischarge, another 96.37 million unaccounted for, 54.54 million excess expenditure and others.

 

