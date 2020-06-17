In short
Auditor General John Muwanga noted 159.87 million charged on wrong budget lines in the accounts, creating a mischarge, another 96.37 million unaccounted for, 54.54 million excess expenditure and others.
Moroto Hospital Officials Grilled Over UGX 603m Irregular Expenditure
Edward Eninu
Patients walking out at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital OPD. Login to license this image from 1$.
