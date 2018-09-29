Moroto Hospital Staff Abandon Biometric Machine

In short
In Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, a few staff use the Biometric Machine. Since its installation in 2016, only 171 staff are registered in the finger data capture machine out of 221 staff working in the hospital.
Patients walking out at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital OPD. Login to license this image from 1$.
