Moroto Hospital Staff Abandon Biometric Machine

29 Sep 2018, 17:34 Comments 141 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Report
Patients walking out at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital OPD.

In short
In Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, a few staff use the Biometric Machine. Since its installation in 2016, only 171 staff are registered in the finger data capture machine out of 221 staff working in the hospital.

 

