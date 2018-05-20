In short
Grace Asio, a peer mother from Kakoliye village who works in the antenatal unit at Moroto regional referral hospital, says most men shes interacted with fear to test for HIV with their spouses.
Moroto Hospital To Write to Men For Antenatal Services Top story20 May 2018, 10:39 Comments 299 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: men for antenatal services ministry of health
Mentioned: moroto regional referral hospital
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.