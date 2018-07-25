Moroto Inmates Fought Over HIV Infection -Baine

In short
One inmate, John Loupa was found hanging on Sunday in an isolation cell where he had been put by management after fighting his cellmate, David Ochen. Another, Samuel Losia was found bleeding after cutting up his stomach with a razor blade. Ochen and Losia are nursing injuries at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.
Moroto Inmates Fought Over HIV Infection -Baine25 Jul 2018, 19:04 Comments 114 Views Moroto, Uganda Court Crime Updates
