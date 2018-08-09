In short
Ateker Cement Factory is yet to reach consensus with residents of Rupa and Katikekile sub-counties in Moroto district on land for the construction of a cement factory.
Moroto Land Wrangle Mediation Hits Snag
9 Aug 2018
Some of the elders gathered at Rupa sub county headquarters waiting for the meeting. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
