Moroto Launches Sensitisation Drive Against Desert Locusts

According to Dr. Inangolet, the awareness campaign will be implemented in all Sub Counties to ensure that the community is involved in the surveillance mechanism against the desert locusts. The campaign stems from the threat of the desert locusts, which are already wreaking havoc in the neighboring Kenya.
Moroto Launches Sensitisation Drive Against Desert Locusts28 Jan 2020
