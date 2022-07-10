Moroto Shocked at UPDF Soldiers' Killing Blind, Lame 80-Year Elder

In short
Brig Gen David Mugisha the second in command of the 3rd infantry division apologized for the incident and the miscommunication from their public relations officer and also condemned the act of the errant officers who participated in the murder. Mugisha disclosed that the five soldiers who were involved in this act have been arrested to face court-martial on murder charges.
Moroto Shocked at UPDF Soldiers' Killing Blind, Lame 80-Year Elder10 Jul 2022, 14:53 Comments 220 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Crime Report
Mouners gathered for the send off, Lomer Aturongole who was shot dead by UPDF soldiers during operations
