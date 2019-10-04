Moroto Leaders Unhappy Over Slow Progress of Remand Home Construction

In short
In a meeting between Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and district officials, Abdullah Maziwa, Secretary Works and Technical Services in Moroto District Council asked the unit to investigate both the contractor and Ministry of Gender.
Moroto Leaders Unhappy Over Slow Progress of Remand Home Construction4 Oct 2019, 11:16 Comments 167 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Moroto Regional Remand Home juvenile offenders karamoja street children rdc peter ken lochap
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.