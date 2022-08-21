Godfrey Eyoku
13:12

Moroto Leaders Want Donors to Register Food Relief

21 Aug 2022, 13:08 Comments 111 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Local government Report
Airtel officals and Moroto district leaders during the flagging off food items at Moroto district quarters.

Airtel officals and Moroto district leaders during the flagging off food items at Moroto district quarters.

In short
Ismail Mohamed, the mayor of Moroto municipality noted that although the community is in dire need of food support, some people have taken advantage of the situation to get political mileage.

 

Tagged with: Airtel food Aid Donations Moroto district karamoja hunger crisis register food relief
Mentioned: Moroto District Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.