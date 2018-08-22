Anthony Wadamba
Moroto Market Vendors Protest Double Taxation

22 Aug 2018, 08:00 Comments 111 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Report
Some of the charcola vendors seated in Campswahili market in South Division.

In short
According to the vendors they pay a daily tax of 500 shillings to the municipal council and another fee of 5,000 and 10,000 shillings each month to various plot owners.

 

