In short
The market covering 2.5 acres of land will accommodate more than 1200 vendors. It has 734 stalls, 452 lock-ups and 60 peaches. It will, among other services provide space for saloons, barber shops, internet cafe, day care centres, clinics, banks, restaurants and offices.
Moroto Modern Market Nears Completion1 Jun 2019, 18:02 Comments 174 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Mentioned: Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development market and agricultural trade improvement project- matip 11 moroto municipal council
