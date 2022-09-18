Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto Municipal Authorities Move to Regulate Pork Sale

18 Sep 2022, 09:51 Comments 89 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
One of the pork joint established along Kakoliye road in South division, Moroto municipality

Ismail Mohammed, the Mayor of Moroto Municipality, says that the unregulated pork joints are affecting other communities, which don’t consume pork. ‘’I have received several complains from the Muslim community about these mushrooming pork joints, I feel their rights must be respected and we must regulate the pork business’’ Mohammed said.

 

