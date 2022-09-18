In short
Ismail Mohammed, the Mayor of Moroto Municipality, says that the unregulated pork joints are affecting other communities, which don’t consume pork. ‘’I have received several complains from the Muslim community about these mushrooming pork joints, I feel their rights must be respected and we must regulate the pork business’’ Mohammed said.
Moroto Municipal Authorities Move to Regulate Pork Sale
18 Sep 2022
In short
Mentioned: Moroto Municipal Council
