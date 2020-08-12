Moroto Municipality Residents Want Access Roads Opened

In short
The residents argue that the Municipal Council authorities have for several years promised to open the four access roads in the area but since 2004, only one access road was opened.
Moroto Municipality Residents Want Access Roads Opened12 Aug 2020, 12:22 Comments 72 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Human rights Updates
Tagged with: access roads and plots. construction
Mentioned: moroto municipal council
