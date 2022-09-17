Moroto Municipality Seeks UGX 5B to Build Offices

In short
Vicent Okurut, the Moroto municipal town clerk told URN that they are facing a crisis of office space and they are engaging the council to start lobbying funds for the construction of their own offices. Okurut says limited office space has affected their day-to-day duties and people who come to seek services.
Moroto Municipality Seeks UGX 5B to Build Offices17 Sep 2022, 12:49 Comments 164 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of local governemnt
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.