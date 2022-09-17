Godfrey Eyoku
12:52

Moroto Municipality Seeks UGX 5B to Build Offices

17 Sep 2022, 12:49 Comments 164 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Local government Report
Moroto Municiapl council offices

Moroto Municiapl council offices

In short
Vicent Okurut, the Moroto municipal town clerk told URN that they are facing a crisis of office space and they are engaging the council to start lobbying funds for the construction of their own offices. Okurut says limited office space has affected their day-to-day duties and people who come to seek services.

 

Tagged with: Limited Office Space Moroto municipality city status 2025 seeks funds for construction
Mentioned: Ministry of local governemnt

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.