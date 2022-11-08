Moroto Officials Concerned About Illegal Registration of Residents

In short
John Robert Adupa, the LC 3 chairperson of Lotisan sub-county, says that he started receiving rumors from the community members that some people were traversing their villages to register residents with promises of giving them money.
Moroto Officials Concerned About Illegal Registration of Residents8 Nov 2022, 17:32 Comments 71 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Moroto District Local government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.