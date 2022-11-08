Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto Officials Concerned About Illegal Registration of Residents

One of the members registering local community in Lotisan sub county

John Robert Adupa, the LC 3 chairperson of Lotisan sub-county, says that he started receiving rumors from the community members that some people were traversing their villages to register residents with promises of giving them money.

 

