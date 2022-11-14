Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto Police Collect UGX4M from Errant Motocyclists in One Week

14 Nov 2022, 19:52 Comments 139 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
Some of the impouded motor cycles at police station

In short
Moroto Regional Traffic Officer Patrick Lachen said that although in other districts the offenders are given up to 28 days to clear the fine, they could not apply it in Moroto because very many motorcycles were Kenyan registered posing risk of escape.

 

