Moroto Prison Break: Five Guns So far Recovered

In short
Frank Baine, the Uganda Prison Service-UPS Spokesperson, says they have so far recovered five firearms and re-arrested 60 inmates. He says the army recovered the firearms during clashes with cattle rustlers.
Moroto Prison Break: Five Guns So far Recovered1 Mar 2021, 06:28 Comments 154 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
The front look of Moroto Central Government Prison where 248 inmates escaped with 15 guns last year, So far five guns have been recovered and 60 escapes have been rearrested
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.