Moroto Prison Break Poses Security, Health Threats

In short
A section of the community now lives in fear especially about the firearms that are in the wrong hands. Dinah Ayo, a resident in Moroto town says the loose firearms could be used by the escapees to perpetuate more crime, not only in Moroto but anywhere in the country.
Moroto Prison Break Poses Security, Health Threats19 Sep 2020, 13:57 Comments 194 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Court Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson moroto prisons escape security threats in moroto
Mentioned: Moroto District Uganda Prison Service
