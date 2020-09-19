Edward Eninu
13:59

Moroto Prison Break Poses Security, Health Threats

19 Sep 2020, 13:57 Comments 194 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Court Updates
RPC Karamoja, Sam Edotu and OC Prisons- Moroto.

RPC Karamoja, Sam Edotu and OC Prisons- Moroto.

In short
A section of the community now lives in fear especially about the firearms that are in the wrong hands. Dinah Ayo, a resident in Moroto town says the loose firearms could be used by the escapees to perpetuate more crime, not only in Moroto but anywhere in the country.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson moroto prisons escape security threats in moroto
Mentioned: Moroto District Uganda Prison Service

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.