In short
Only a staff deployed as data clerk at the prisons regional office was in office this morning while the rest of the team was locked up at Moroto Prisons premises. Since Thursday, access to Moroto Prisons has been restricted, with tight security comprising four officers manning the main gate at day time. This is different from the other ordinary days where one person would be seen at the gate.
Moroto Prison Guards Now Under Guard In Their Own Prison
18 Sep 2020, 14:08
Moroto, Uganda
Inmates board their truck back to Moroto Prison Login to license this image from 1$.
