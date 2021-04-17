In short
Frank Baine, the Uganda Prison Spokesman says the new changes are expected to provide safety measures in the management of prisoners in Moroto. He notes that the changes were communicated by the Commissioner-General of Prisons during his visit to the facility.
Moroto Prisons Under Renovation After Escape of Inmates
The front look of Moroto Central Government Prison where 248 inmates escaped with 15 guns last year, So far five guns have been recovered and 60 escapes have been rearrested
