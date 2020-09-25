Stanley Ebele
Moroto Quarantine Centre Closed Ahead of School Reopening

25 Sep 2020, 16:07 Comments 101 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Education Updates

The centre was officially closed on Thursday and all suspected cases advised to self-isolate from their homes, according to the Moroto Resident District Commissioner Helen Pulkol. The centre had 18 isolated cases at the time of its closure.

 

