Moroto Quarantine Centre Closed Ahead of School Reopening

In short
The centre was officially closed on Thursday and all suspected cases advised to self-isolate from their homes, according to the Moroto Resident District Commissioner Helen Pulkol. The centre had 18 isolated cases at the time of its closure.
Moroto Quarantine Centre Closed Ahead of School Reopening25 Sep 2020, 16:07 Comments 101 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: quaranine closes as school opening looms
Mentioned: ministry of health ministry of education
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.