Moroto District Animal Disease Surveillance Team Boosted

In short
The trained team is expected to diagnose, treat and report any suspicious animal illness to the district to enable timely intervention by the government. They are also charged with the responsibility of ensuring that no dead animal is eaten in the villages without clearance from the veterinary department.
Moroto District Animal Disease Surveillance Team Boosted22 Jun 2018, 20:46 Comments 138 Views Moroto, Uganda Agriculture Updates
CAO Moroto, Martin Jaachan Gwokto hands over the bicycle to Jeremy Lomonyang, community animal health worker in Nadunget sub county.
