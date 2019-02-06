Edward Eninu
Moroto Residents Find Fortune in Chicken Business

6 Feb 2019 Moroto, Uganda
Chicken sellers heading to the Campswahili market in South Division, Moroto Municipality. Edward Eninu

In short
As a coping mechanism, many locals have resorted to selling chicken given the attractive prices. A hen that used to cost between Shillings 8,000 and 13,000 has shot up to Shillings 20,000.

 

