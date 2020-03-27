Moroto Residents Opt to Trek Distances in the Absence of Public Transport

In short
There are no vehicles, in the taxi parks, yet even then, scores of travelers are seeking for transport means to move from one place, to another. But the heavy military presence in the area, has frightened even those, who would defy the presidential directive. The entire town is now soundless.
Moroto Residents Opt to Trek Distances in the Absence of Public Transport27 Mar 2020
Tagged with: confusion at moroto taxi park as police enforce p[resident's directive on public transport passengers resort to trekking as police implement president's directive president's directive on public transport public transport
