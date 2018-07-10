Edward Eninu
Moroto Residents Undecided on LC1 Polls

10 Jul 2018, 07:40 Comments 180 Views Moroto, Uganda Election Updates
Women lining up during women committee elections in Singila last week. Edward Eninu

Women lining up during women committee elections in Singila last week.

Sando Modo, a resident of Natum-kasikou in Rupa sub county, says some people are already in conflict following their divergent views and decisions to support specific candidates. He fears that the conflicts might worsen after the polls.

 

