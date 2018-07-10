Moroto Residents Undecided on LC1 Polls

In short
Sando Modo, a resident of Natum-kasikou in Rupa sub county, says some people are already in conflict following their divergent views and decisions to support specific candidates. He fears that the conflicts might worsen after the polls.
Moroto Residents Undecided on LC1 Polls10 Jul 2018, 07:40 Comments 180 Views Moroto, Uganda Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: lc elections moroto district lining up for elections
Mentioned: uganda electoral commision
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.