Moroto Schools Flooded with Pupils after Re-opening

In short
Classes cannot longer observe social distancing to control Covid-19 as five pupils sit on one desk while the children cannot move or come out in the middle of the lesson as they are close to one another. The learners are crowded up to the blackboard leaving the teacher very small space in front of the classroom.
Moroto Schools Flooded with Pupils after Re-opening25 Jan 2022, 16:11 Comments 58 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid SOPs ministry of education and sports
