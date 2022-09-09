Godfrey Eyoku
Moroto Waragi Dealers Defy Sale Ban, Business Booms

9 Sep 2022, 13:31 Comments 45 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
Illicit waragi packed in the sacks disguised as posho impounded by security forces in Moroto

In short
When our reporter visited parts of Moroto Municipality, illicit waragi could be seen being sold in open markets mostly in the areas of Campswahili juu, Kakoliye and Kambizi in South Division.

 

