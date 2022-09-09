Moroto Waragi Dealers Defy Sale Ban, Business Booms

In short
When our reporter visited parts of Moroto Municipality, illicit waragi could be seen being sold in open markets mostly in the areas of Campswahili juu, Kakoliye and Kambizi in South Division.
Moroto Waragi Dealers Defy Sale Ban, Business Booms9 Sep 2022, 13:31 Comments 45 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: moroto municipality police operations waragi business boom
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.